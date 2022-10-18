Want To Know If Your Cat Really Loves You?

Photo by Pixabay

Even the most devoted cat owners wonder whether their cat really loves them. Dog people have it easy.

Research also shows cats' reputation as cold and aloof due to their evolutionary ancestry; domestic cats are, by their nature, way more independent than dogs.

The wild ancestors of cats didn't live in social groups as canines do. However, during the process of domestication, cats began to develop the ability to form social relationships and not just with other cats but also with human beings.

While they still don't rely upon people to feel safe like dogs do, most cats are able to show their affection towards their guardians and highly value the company of their human companions.

Additionally, cats attachment to humans is influenced by their early experiences of being taken care of by people as kittens.

Cats also behave towards humans in the same way that they respond to their feline friends, so the secret of whether your cat feels bonded to you literally lies in their behavior.

Here are things to pay attention to:

Scenting: Cats have retained this "supersense" and rely heavily on this form of communication.Cats also use scent to identify members of their social group or family, by sharing a group scent profile. Cats have scent glands on their head, flanks and around their ears, and they will often rub their heads against people and things thay are familiar to them, as well as comforting.

Does your cat rub its head against your legs? The soft sensation you feel against your calves is actually your cat identifying you as their friend and its a big compliment.

How they greet you when you come home: One great sign that your cat is actually very fond of you is the way that your cat greets you. When cats greet members of their social group, they will show signals to indicate friendship, as well as a desire to move closer. Cats also show these signals to humans. For example, a tail held in the upright flagpole position shows a friendly intention ( it's basically the feline equivalent of a wave), and it's indicative of trust, familiarity and affection.