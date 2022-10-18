IRS Notifying 9 Million Americans About Unclaimed Stimulus Checks

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

There are approximately 9 million Americans that are about to receive some good news from the tax agency.

The Internal Revenue Service has been sending letters to millions who did not claim their stimulus payments, earned income tax credits, child tax credits, or any other benefits.

That specific money can go unclaimed when people with very little or no income, who aren't required to pay taxes, don't file a simplified tax return.

The Hill also reported last week that somewhere between 9 million and 10 million Americans could be missing out on government benefits.

It's not only a COVID-19 stimulus check that is being left on the table.

There are some families out there that are missing out on the expanded child tax credit, which means you could actively be leaving up to $3,600 per child unclaimed.

"Throughout the pandemic, IRS and Treasury struggled to get COVID-relief payments into the hands of some people — especially those with lower incomes, limited internet access, or experiencing homelessness," the Government Accountability Office, an internal government watchdog, said.

On top of people not being required to pay taxes, the GAO says that people experiencing homelessness, as well as families with mixed immigration status, were also most likely to have missed out on stimulus payments, despite being eligible.

"So they're looking at their database and saying, these people didn't file an income tax return, but we have reason to believe they might get a refund if they would, either stimulus money, child tax credit, earned income tax credit. So the IRS is looking at the database and saying, they didn't file, we're not sure they're entitled to a refund, but they think they probably are," said Patrick Kelly, a C.P.A. in Joplin, Missouri.

The letters from the IRS will be arriving over the next few weeks.