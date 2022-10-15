U.S Inflation Continuing To Grow: What You Need To Know

Dayana Sabatin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gi4mM_0iZfvZgP00
Photo by Karolina Grabowska

If you're wondering what keeps driving inflation so high? The answer is everything.

Supply chain issues and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods primarily when the economy went out of control due to the pandemic recession two years ago now. After that, there was a huge surge in consumer spending fueled by all of the stimulus checks being given out. On top of all that, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has massively disrupted gas and food supplies and, of course, sent those prices skyward.

Since March, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates aggressively in order to try to cool the price spikes. There's little sign of progress.

Consumer prices, excluding the massive food and energy costs, skyrocketed 6.6% from a year ago, which is the fastest pace in four decades.

While some claim inflation has declined a touch, mostly because of cheaper gas - food is costlier, and the real estate market is still skyrocketing. People aren't even able to afford rent or going out anymore.

High inflation has spread even beyond physical goods and onto the nation's vast service sector, which includes everything from dental care and apartment rents to auto repairs and hotel rates.

The broadening of inflation is making it even harder to tame. A report said that the Fed might have to up its key short-term rate even higher than initially expected and keep it there for the foreseeable future in order to curb inflation.

However, these actions would mean even higher loan rates for consumers and businesses. It might even cause recessions in the U.S. and global economies, international financial officials warn.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# inflation# rent# money# politics# war

Comments / 1

Published by

Sharing news about politics, the economy and other local stories.

Santa Monica, CA
17448 followers

More from Dayana Sabatin

Los Angeles, CA

Harry Styles Mansion Hits The Market (8+ Million)

British pop star Harry Styles’s former Los Angeles mansion is now on the market again, and this time it is on the market for a solid $8 million. The white contemporary and insanely beautiful home is located at 1271 St. Ives Place in the Hollywood Hills, and it offers panoramic views of Los Angeles from downtown to the ocean, with the main level featuring an open floor plan.

Read full story
1 comments

Millions of Low-Income Americans Still Eligible For COVID Stimulus

The Treasury and IRS reached out to approximately 9 million people that have not filed their taxes in order to let them know they qualify for stimulus payments. According to a June 2022 GAO report, the IRS and the Treasury have been urged to do more than just reach people who haven't received payments.

Read full story
43 comments

Claim Your Child Tax Credits (Stimulus Check)

The Treasury and IRS reached out to approximately 9 million people that have not filed their taxes in order to let them know they qualify for stimulus payments as well as Child Tax Credit.

Read full story

10 Million People Still Qualify For Stimulus Checks

The annual tax filing deadline was in April; however, you have until October 17 to file. Any qualifying taxpayers are able to file for free with the IRS Free File tool. If you have little to no income, you're typically not required to file a tax return. But to qualify for a stimulus payment, you have to have filed a simplified tax return. The GAO also advises you to file at ChildTaxCredit.gov by November 15.

Read full story
19 comments

Latest News on Stimulus Payments

There are many states that are still giving out stimulus checks, California is planning on sending theirs out within the next few days. Additionally, there are also Emergency Food Stamps being given out to those who suffered the effects of Hurricane Ian.

Read full story
86 comments
California State

California Handing Out $1,050 Stimulus Payments

Qualifying Californians will be receiving their relief payments of up to $1,050 this week in order to soften the blow of inflation. There are approximately a few million of California taxpayers that have been approved to get a one-time Middle-Class Tax Refund payment of between $200 and $1,050.

Read full story
5 comments

17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks

Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.

Read full story
76 comments

Biden Planning To Forgive Billions In Student Debt

The Biden administration announced it will forgive around $500 billion in student debt. Up to $20,000 in debt will be forgiven for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers.

Read full story
19 comments
California State

California Inflation Payments: When Are You Getting Your Refund?

California announced that it would be offering its residents an inflation relief payment of up to 1,050 dollars. Governor Gavin Newsom set aside a 17 billion dollar provision to combat inflation in the form of tax rebates for the state's citizens.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Approves Stimulus Checks

The Cleveland City Council is expected to approve $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding for an affordable housing project which has actually now been in the process for years.

Read full story
15 comments
California State

New Stimulus Check: October 2022

California is one of the many leading states that has been adamant about providing monetary relief to residents since the pandemic. However, now California is about to send another relief payment in order to help residents and families fight the surging costs due to inflation.

Read full story
36 comments
Indiana State

State Stimulus Check Updates: October 2022

According to NBC Bay Area, California's Franchise Tax Board is expecting about 90% of the payments to be made by the end of October. Individuals earning between $75,000 and $125,000 will get $250 each, plus another $250 if they have dependents.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

$1,050 Stimulus Checks Being Sent Out In October

In California, there are millions of taxpayers that are supposed to receive a direct payment of up to $1,050 in October in order to fight inflation and the many challenges it continues to bring.

Read full story
187 comments

Missing Your Stimulus Check?

It might seem or feel late at this point to receive any missing payments (or contest the amounts you have received), especially because all three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) issued and the Get My Payment tool are no longer available to track your stimulus checks. But fortunately, there are still a couple of ways to ensure you get your money.

Read full story
2 comments
Alaska State

Stimulus Payment Updates: 2022 ($3,200 Stimulus Checks)

Hundreds and thousands of Americans are trying their best to cope with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The disruption to the supply chain resulting from the pandemic is a huge factor that has been causing the record-high inflation that is straining so many people's budgets.

Read full story
29 comments

1.75 Million New Yorkers Will Receive Stimulus Checks

Governor Kathy Hochul, as well as numerous legislative leaders, have announced that a stimulus payment (of approximately $270) will be sent to 1.75 million New Yorkers to help with inflation as well as improve affordability.

Read full story
1 comments

Apple Maintaining Pricing On New iPhone Despite Inflation

Apple’s newest line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors, and a longer lasting battery, and all of this is the same price as last year’s models, despite inflation pdriving up the cost of many other everyday items.

Read full story
1 comments

Federal Reserve Rooting For Higher Unemployment Rate

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says that while it will bring pain, a "growth recession," is necessary to fight inflation. A "growth recession" is a period of slow economic growth and higher unemployment. Essentially, this means that any Americans who are about to return to the labor market and/or are looking for a new job will feel an incredible amount of pain.

Read full story
1 comments

How The Federal Reserve Plans To Fight Inflation

According to Insider, Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, said that the US needs a "growth recession" to rein in inflation. This is incredibly bad for people looking for a job.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy