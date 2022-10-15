U.S Inflation Continuing To Grow: What You Need To Know

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

If you're wondering what keeps driving inflation so high? The answer is everything.

Supply chain issues and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods primarily when the economy went out of control due to the pandemic recession two years ago now. After that, there was a huge surge in consumer spending fueled by all of the stimulus checks being given out. On top of all that, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has massively disrupted gas and food supplies and, of course, sent those prices skyward.

Since March, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates aggressively in order to try to cool the price spikes. There's little sign of progress.

Consumer prices, excluding the massive food and energy costs, skyrocketed 6.6% from a year ago, which is the fastest pace in four decades.

While some claim inflation has declined a touch, mostly because of cheaper gas - food is costlier, and the real estate market is still skyrocketing. People aren't even able to afford rent or going out anymore.

High inflation has spread even beyond physical goods and onto the nation's vast service sector, which includes everything from dental care and apartment rents to auto repairs and hotel rates.

The broadening of inflation is making it even harder to tame. A report said that the Fed might have to up its key short-term rate even higher than initially expected and keep it there for the foreseeable future in order to curb inflation.

However, these actions would mean even higher loan rates for consumers and businesses. It might even cause recessions in the U.S. and global economies, international financial officials warn.