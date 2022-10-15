Harry Styles Mansion Hits The Market (8+ Million)

Photo by Chris Goodwin

British pop star Harry Styles’s former Los Angeles mansion is now on the market again, and this time it is on the market for a solid $8 million.

The white contemporary and insanely beautiful home is located at 1271 St. Ives Place in the Hollywood Hills, and it offers panoramic views of Los Angeles from downtown to the ocean, with the main level featuring an open floor plan.

It has private gates right above the Sunset Strip, and the estate has a total of four bedrooms, a whopping six bathrooms and is on an almost 11,000-square-foot lot.

It is described as having “soaring ceilings” and “disappearing walls of glass,” which, of course, open onto a magical grassy terrace with lavish pool, hot tub, and cabana, as well as a lovely bar. There are also many wonderful amenities, such as a home theater, a large gym, spacious office, and a two-car garage.

The listing agent is the Oppenheim Group’s Emma Hernan of the infamous Netflix reality television show Selling Sunset.

Harry Styles paid $6.9 million for the place in 2016, and he took an $870,000 loss on the house when he sold it in 2019, per Dirt.com. They described the home as “a gated drive sweeps up to the front of the house and a huge bank of floor-to-ceiling glass panels in the white-floored combination living, and dining room vanish into the walls to unite the light-filled space with a sun-splashed terrace that offers a panoramic, over-the-treetops view across a vast swathe of Los Angeles.”