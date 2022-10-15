Millions of Low-Income Americans Still Eligible For COVID Stimulus

Photo by cottonbro

The Treasury and IRS reached out to approximately 9 million people that have not filed their taxes in order to let them know they qualify for stimulus payments.

According to a June 2022 GAO report, the IRS and the Treasury have been urged to do more than just reach people who haven't received payments.

Americans with little or no income that aren't required to pay taxes have until November 15th in order to complete a simplified tax return to get their stimulus checks.

"Throughout the pandemic, IRS and Treasury struggled to get COVID-relief payments into the hands of some people — especially those with lower incomes, limited internet access, or experiencing homelessness. Based on IRS and Treasury data, there could be between 9-10 million eligible individuals who have not yet received those payments," said the agency said.

The GAO also found that people who don't have to file tax returns, first-time filers, mixed immigrant status families as well as those experiencing homelessness are among those likely not to have received a payment that is owed to them.

There has been over $900 billion payments delivered through legislation enacted under both the Trump and Biden administrations to help with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, and the GAO has described this process as extremely "challenging for the IRS and Treasury."

In essence, the additional duties for the IRS have led to a massive backlog of tens of millions of unprocessed tax returns and unanswered phone calls that have left millions of Americans waiting for their annual refunds.