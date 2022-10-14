Claim Your Child Tax Credits (Stimulus Check)

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

The Treasury and IRS reached out to approximately 9 million people that have not filed their taxes in order to let them know they qualify for stimulus payments as well as Child Tax Credit.

However, the GAO hasn't indicated how successful the outreach was, and according to a June 2022 GAO report, the IRS and the Treasury have been urged to do more than just reach people who haven't received payments.

The Internal Revenue Service is keeping its Free File program open for an additional month, which extends the time for eligible people to claim COVID stimulus payments — including the Child Tax Credit.

This matters because as mentioned before, more than 9 million Americans haven't claimed the payments and are most likely to be eligible for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit as well as the Earned Income Tax Credit, according to a news release.

Monday the 17th is the tax deadline for those who have filed extensions, and the IRS said that Free File will stay open through Nov. 17. Additionally,

the IRS said it will be sending out "special reminder letters" for people who qualify for the credits but still haven't filed a 2021 tax return to claim them.

Important Notice: October 17th is considered the last day for people to file a Form 1040 to avoid the late filing penalty. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release, "We encourage people who haven't filed a tax return yet for 2021 to review these options. Even if they aren't required to file a tax return, they may still qualify for several important credits."

Also, families can claim the expanded Child Tax Credit even if they received monthly payments during the last half of 2021. The total credit is as much as $3,600 per child.