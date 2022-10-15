10 Million People Still Qualify For Stimulus Checks

Photo by Pixabay

The annual tax filing deadline was in April; however, you have until October 17 to file. Any qualifying taxpayers are able to file for free with the IRS Free File tool.

If you have little to no income, you're typically not required to file a tax return. But to qualify for a stimulus payment, you have to have filed a simplified tax return. The GAO also advises you to file at ChildTaxCredit.gov by November 15.

Additionally, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) is reminding Americans that they can still be eligible for missing stimulus payments. On top of that, there is an estimated 9 to 10 million people that are eligible for stimulus but have yet to file their taxes to receive relief.

The Treasury and IRS have now reached out to around 9 million people who haven't filed their taxes in order to let them know they qualify for stimulus payments as well as Child Tax Credit. The issue is that the GAO has not indicated how successful that particular outreach was. Additionally, a June 2022 GAO report has urged the IRS and the Treasury to do more than just reach people who haven't received payments.

"We found that underserved communities such as nonfilers, first-time filers, unbanked/underbanked, mixed immigrant status families, those with limited internet access, and those experiencing homelessness were likely to experience difficulties with receiving their payments in a timely manner. However, the GAO also noted that as of June 2022, the IRS has no plans to reach out again to these individuals," the GAO report said.