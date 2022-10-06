California Handing Out $1,050 Stimulus Payments

Dayana Sabatin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBczw_0iNcuZZX00
Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com

Qualifying Californians will be receiving their relief payments of up to $1,050 this week in order to soften the blow of inflation.

There are approximately a few million of California taxpayers that have been approved to get a one-time Middle-Class Tax Refund payment of between $200 and $1,050.

The amount you receive will be based on your income, residency, filing status, as well as household size.

The money is all part of a $12 billion relief effort that was approved by state lawmakers, with the intention of "prioritizing getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation and rising prices," said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The exact amount that Californians will be receiving depends on many factors, such as adjusted gross income, filing status, and dependents.

Single people that are making less than $75,000 per year will be receiving $350, and joint filers who make less than $150,000 per year would get $700 plus an extra $350 for a dependent.

Additionally, single filers that are making more than $250,000 and joint filers making more than $500,000 will not be eligible for payments.

If you're interested in knowing more about your refund, you can estimate your refund using the Franchise Tax Board website calculator.

The first group to their money will be those who received the Golden State Stimulus payments through direct deposit. If that's you, you'll get a payment to your bank account between October 7th and October 25th.

The rest of the direct deposit payments will be distributed between October 28th and November 14th.

