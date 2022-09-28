California Inflation Payments: When Are You Getting Your Refund?

Photo by John Guccione

California announced that it would be offering its residents an inflation relief payment of up to 1,050 dollars.

Governor Gavin Newsom set aside a 17 billion dollar provision to combat inflation in the form of tax rebates for the state's citizens.

"In the face of new challenges and uncertainties, we're providing over 17 billion dollars in relief to help families make ends meet, and doubling down on our investments to keep building the California Dream on a strong fiscal foundation. This budget invests in our core values at a pivotal moment, safeguarding women's right to choose, expanding health care access to all, and supporting the most vulnerable among us while shoring up our future with funds to combat the climate crisis, bolster our energy grid, transform our schools and protect communities. Building a better future for all, we'll continue to model what progressive and responsible governance can look like, the California way," said Governor Newsom in a press statement.

These relief payments should arrive as early as October 7, 2022; additionally, eligible individuals could see the deposits being credited into their accounts in the next few days.

According to California's Franchise Tax Board Spokesman Andrew LePage, it is expected that 90% of the payments will be issued by the end of October.

In fact, there will be two rounds of payments. One will be between October 7 and October 25, and the second round of payments should be disbursed between October 28 and November 14.

California is one of the many states that has actively been trying many solutions to provide relief to citizens struggling with high inflation.

You can find more information on this state-issued payment on the state's website.