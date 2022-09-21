New Stimulus Check: October 2022

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

California is one of the many leading states that has been adamant about providing monetary relief to residents since the pandemic.

However, now California is about to send another relief payment in order to help residents and families fight the surging costs due to inflation.

This new stimulus check from California is called the Middle-Class Tax Refund, and it is part of a larger $12 billion relief plan that lawmakers approved this past summer.

If you want to know whether or not you qualify for this specific stimulus, it depends entirely on your income, filing status, and of course, your household size.

California's Franchise Tax Board will be sending the payment out starting in October, and they're expecting to send out all the payments by mid-January 2023. There are around 23 million residents that will be eligible for this rebate.

Individuals who filed their 2020 California state tax return electronically and requested a direct deposit for the refund will get the payment as a direct deposit. Those who didn't will be receiving their payment on a debit card.

In order to qualify for the Middle-Class Tax Refund, you have to have filed your 2020 tax refund by Oct. 15, 2021.

There is only one exception to this: for individuals who applied for an ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) but hadn't received it by Oct. 15, 2021.

Additionally, there is another requirement - taxpayers must have been in California for at least half of the 2020 tax year and be a California resident on the date when the payment is issued.