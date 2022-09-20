State Stimulus Check Updates: October 2022

Photo by Pixabay:

According to NBC Bay Area, California's Franchise Tax Board is expecting about 90% of the payments to be made by the end of October.

Individuals earning between $75,000 and $125,000 will get $250 each, plus another $250 if they have dependents.

In Colorado, tax filers will be receiving payments of $400 or $800 depending on their filing status, with the former being for individual filers and the latter being for joint filers.

In Delaware, the state will be issuing a tax rebate at the end of May. Individual filers are going to receive $300, while those who choose to file jointly can aim for a $600 rebate.

Residents in Illinois started receiving tax rebate checks worth up to $100 and a property tax refund of up to $300.

In Virginia, the Department of Taxation did a "soft launch" of its program to get some 3.2 million tax rebates out.

In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill authorizing rebates to taxpayers who filed their state returns for 2020/2021. Single taxpayers received $250 in May, with heads of households getting $375 and married couples filing jointly netting $500.

In Idaho, Governor Brad Little signed a bill in February giving $75 to each taxpayer and dependent, or 12% of their 2020 state income tax return, whichever is greater. You can review the status of your rebate online.

Residents in Indiana are eligible for $125 rebates despite income, thanks to the state's automatic taxpayer refund law.

Direct deposit payments went out in May, and printed checks were sent to the 1.7 million taxpayers who didn't provide banking information in July. There was a hold-up until mid-August, and Governor Eric Holcomb told Fox 59 that the Indiana Legislature would tack on another $200 to each check.