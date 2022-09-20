Missing Your Stimulus Check?

Photo by Pixabay

It might seem or feel late at this point to receive any missing payments (or contest the amounts you have received), especially because all three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) issued and the Get My Payment tool are no longer available to track your stimulus checks. But fortunately, there are still a couple of ways to ensure you get your money.

The IRS has provided a little bit of new information on how you can be eligible to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit for any missing or potentially incorrect payments on 2020 or 2021 federal tax returns.

The first and second EIPs were first issued in 2020 and early 2021, and they were sent as advance installments of the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit. This could have been claimed on a 2020 tax return, according to the IRS.

Now, the third EIP and any eligible plus-up payments (money you're still owed from the third stimulus check) were advance payments of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit that a taxpayer could claim via their 2021 tax return.

These specific stimulus checks should have been received between March and December of 2021.

If you're a taxpayer wanting to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit, you will need to have filed either a 2020 or 2021 tax return, depending on if you missed the first, second or third stimulus check.

The IRS says that missing or incorrect first or second stimulus checks can only be claimed on a 2020 tax return.

To find out the amounts of your EIPs, you need to sign into your IRS online account and check under the "Economic Impact Payment Information" on the Tax Records page.

You'll also need a total payment summary from your account, or you can utilize a Letter 6475 to calculate a claim for a Recovery Rebate Credit.

If you don't know what that is, a Letter 6475 is a statement of confirmation for third EIPs and any plus-up payments you received for the 2021 tax year. It will be sent to your address on file by the end of March 2023.