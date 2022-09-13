Stimulus Payment Updates: 2022 ($3,200 Stimulus Checks)

Dayana Sabatin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBczw_0hsi9ev600
Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com

Hundreds and thousands of Americans are trying their best to cope with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disruption to the supply chain resulting from the pandemic is a huge factor that has been causing the record-high inflation that is straining so many people's budgets.

Despite the many consequences of the pandemic, the federal government hasn't authorized a fourth stimulus check; however, a few states are stepping up and saying that direct payments are going into bank accounts very soon.

In fact, half of all states have already paid out money or will do so soon.

According to a breaking news reporter, those who are eligible in Alaska will start receiving $3,200 direct payment checks from the state in just two weeks.

The $3,200 payments for eligible Alaskans were included as a provision in the annual budget which was approved by the legislature earlier this year.

For those whom are eligible, checks will begin to appear in the bank accounts on September 20th, according to the Alaska Public Media.

Those who choose to receive paper checks instead of direct deposit will need to wait until October to receive their payments.

Initially, direct payments of $5,500 were approved by the state Senate, but the state House refused to sign on to the $5,500 payments.

"This budget is more than a spending plan. It's a blueprint for Alaska's future. Budgets should reflect the values and ambitions of the people they are designed for, and I believe this legislation accomplishes that," Dunleavy said.

According to the report, the $5,500 direct payments to residents are the largest in Alaska's history, and the payments will be funded through the state's Permanent Fund Dividend Division.

