Apple Maintaining Pricing On New iPhone Despite Inflation

Photo by Jess Bailey Designs

Apple’s newest line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors, and a longer lasting battery, and all of this is the same price as last year’s models, despite inflation pdriving up the cost of many other everyday items.

That pricing decision was revealed on Wednesday during Apple’s first in-person product event in three years.

The majority of analysts predicted Apple would ask their consumers to pay as much as 15% more to help offset rising costs.

The hoopla surrounding Apple’s new iPhone 14 models is part of a post-Labor Day ritual the company has staged annually for more than a decade.

For years now, Apple’s new iPhones have featured incremental upgrades to cameras and battery life, and this year’s models were no exception.

Pricing for the standard iPhone 14 start sat $799; the deluxe iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1099.

One of the latest improvements is a 48-megapixel camera in the Pro and Pro Max models that the company said will produce incredibly crisp pictures.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 versions of the Pro and Pro Max have 12-megapixel cameras.

Additionally, all iPhone 14 models will include a motion senor that is capable of detecting serious car crashes as well as automatically connecting to emergency services.

With inflation is still hovering at its highest level in the last 40 years, consumers have slowed down their spending on many discretionary items. This is likely contributing to a recent decline in smartphone sales, despite the iPhone has fared far better than competing Android devices.