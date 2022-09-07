California Stimulus Check Update 2022

Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com

In California, millions of Californians will receive inflation relief checks, and on top of that, married couples with children are going to be getting as much as $1,050.

These payments are coming out of California's $97 billion budget surplus, and they will be going out as direct deposits or potentially as debit cards. The first round of payments are known to be going out as soon as October.

The amount of money that residents will be receiving is entirely based on their income, as well as their tax-filing status and their household size.

Single taxpayers that are earning less than $75,000 per year and couples who are filing jointly and making less than $150,000 a year will be receiving $350 per taxpayer and an additional $350 if they have any dependents at all. Married couples with children, could potentially be receiving as much as $1,050.

Individual filers who are making anywhere between $75,000 and $125,000 a year, including couples who earn between $150,000 and $250,000, will be receiving $250 per taxpayer, plus an additional $250 if they have any dependents at all. A family with children could therefore receive a total of $750.

Individual filers who are earning anywhere between $125,000 and $250,000 as well as couples who earn between $250,000 and $500,000 annually would receive $200 each. Additionally, families with children in this bracket could receive a maximum amount of $600.

Single taxpayers earning anywhere between $250,000 or above and couples earning a combined income of $500,000 are ineligible for the payments.