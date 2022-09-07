State Stimulus Payments: 2022 Updates

Photo by Pixabay

However, the following states have stated they will be mailing out checks:

Hawaiians are going to see direct payments this Friday, according to Governor David Ige.

There are close to $300 million dollars being returned to taxpayers; Governor Ige told KHON that those who earned less than $100,000 are going to get $300 while residents that are making more than $100,000 will get $100 back.

Additionally, qualifying families of four could receive $1,200.

In California, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks, and married couples with children will be getting as much as $1,050.

The payments are coming out of California's $97 billion budget surplus and are going out as direct deposits or debit cards, with the first payments going out in October.

In Delaware, Governor John Carney approved the Delaware Relief Rebate Program, and a $300 stimulus check was cut for all residents who filed their 2020 tax returns.

In Florida, about 60,000 Florida families received one-time payments of $450 per child in order to offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching.

To qualify, families should have received Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (also known as welfare), be a foster parent or a relative or non-relative caregiver or participate in the Guardianship Assistance Program. However, you didn't need to apply for the benefit, which has been automatically mailed to eligible recipients.