September Stimulus Update

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Numerous states have announced that they will be sending stimulus checks or tax rebates to US citizens in September.

Inflation is causing major issues for millions of residents across the United States of America, and it's not going down. Gas prices have slightly dropped, but they have reached near-unprecedented levels back in July, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make

According to CNET, California residents are going to be receiving checks that are worth up to 1,050 dollars, and this will begin going out in October.

Additionally, Colorado will send out checks that are worth 1,500 dollars for joint filers; meanwhile, Delaware residents who filed their 2020 tax returns are going to receive 300 dollars.

Sixty thousand families that have already received TANF, or had a foster child, in Florida received 450 dollars for each child. Additionally, residents that are eligible in Georgia get up to 500 dollars, and Hawaii residents will receive 300 dollars per person and dependent.

Those that are eligible citizens from Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, South Carolina, and Virginia will be receiving a financial boost in the state government's bid to help citizens make ends meet.

In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf has pushed to pass a 2,000 dollars stimulus check plan to assist residents who are struggling due to inflation.

"This money will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth, providing a much-needed buffer against prices that are artificially and temporarily higher due to inflation. Let's put this cash back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians to help cover the higher costs of gas, groceries, and everything else." Wolf said in a statement.

The income limit will be set at 80,000 dollars per household. This could mean that the scheme will cost around 500 million dollars, as about 250,000 households are expected to qualify.