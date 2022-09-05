4th Stimulus Check Update: September 2022

Photo by Pixabay

As of right now, there are millions of frontline workers who have applied for a direct payment that should start seeing up to $750 in their bank accounts within the next few weeks.

Residents in Minnesota had till July 22 to apply for the program, and those who did qualify have to have worked on the frontline during the Covid pandemic.

Officials expected around 660,000 people to apply for the payments, which are worth around $750 per person.

However, a report stated that there were over 1 million residents that had submitted applications, and depending on how many applicants qualify to receive the checks, the estimated amount could change, and they could potentially get less money.

The review process is still ongoing, and a final amount of the checks will be announced when it's completed.

CBS News says the money will be distributed to qualified applicants in September and October through direct deposit or a pre-paid debit card.

Additionally, Delaware lawmakers have agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021.

The state had initially hoped to send all of them out in May, but the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers were left out.

So there are as many as 150,000 Delawareans still waiting on a $300 rebate, according to finance secretary Rick Geisenberger and what he said to Delaware Public Media.

This means that nearly 20% of taxpayers who qualified for the rebate have not yet gotten it, so the department is hoping to send another 50,000 to 100,000 checks between now and October.