Stimulus Check Update: Pennsylvania Pushing For $2,000 Payments

Photo by Pixabay

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for $2,000 relief checks in order to help residents with soaring inflation and high gas prices.

This past Monday, Wolf called on the state's Republican-led Assembly to pass his PA Opportunity Program.

This program would provide $2,000 payments to households that are earning less than $80,000 per year.

If this is passed, the program would receive 250,000 applicants, which would cost about $500 million.

"We have these funds available. It's not fair to withhold them from taxpayers," said Governor Wolf, noting that the state budget has $15 billion in funds.

While the program was introduced in February as part of Wolf's budget proposal, it was removed during negotiations. Now, he's calling on state lawmakers to act on delivering the inflationary relief.

"This money will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth, providing a much-needed buffer against prices that are artificially and temporarily higher due to inflation. Let's put this cash back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians, to help cover the higher costs of gas, groceries, and everything else." - Governor Wolf.

Pennsylvania Republicans rejected Wolf's proposal, saying that the relief payments would make inflation significantly worst as well as bring up consumer costs.

However, Wolf has been disputing these claims, saying that his program is tailored enough, and the payments are small enough and that it will account for less than one-tenth of one percent of the state's GDP.

Despite the U.S. inflation rate starting to slowly fall since peaking at 9.1% in June, which is the highest rate in 40 years, rising costs continue to remain a top issue as Americans head to the polls in November.