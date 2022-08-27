Jackson, WY

Interest Rates Will Continue To Rise To Lower Inflation

Dayana Sabatin

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell just gave a stern commitment today to halting inflation; however, he warned that interest rates would continue to rise and even cause “some pain” to the U.S. economy.

In his annual policy speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell confirmed that the Fed will “use our tools forcefully” in order to attack inflation that is still running near its highest level in more than 40 years.

Despite four consecutive interest rate increases totaling 2.25 percentage points, Powell said this is “no place to stop or pause” even though benchmark rates are probably around an area considered neither stimulative nor restrictive to growth.

“While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain," said Powell.

Many stocks fell after the speech, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average off more than 500 points. Treasury yields were off their highs of the session. The remarks come amid signs that inflation may have peaked but is not showing any marked signs of decline.

Other areas of the economy are slowing. Housing, in particular, is falling off slowly, and economists expect that the huge surge in hiring over the past year and a half is likely to cool.

Powell cautioned that the Fed’s focus is broader than a month or two of data, and it will continue pushing ahead until inflation moves down closer to its 2% long-range goal.

“We are moving our policy stance purposefully to a level that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%,” he said. Looking into the future, the central bank leader added that “restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time. The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy,” said Powell.

