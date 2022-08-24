State Stimulus Payment Updates You Should Know About

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Americans have been feeling the pain of inflation all across the states right now, and more and more states are deciding to give back money to residents in the form of a stimulus check to help with rising costs. Many states have already issued payments earlier in 2022, but now other states are sending checks as well as direct deposits.

Indiana state auditor Tera Klutz said on Fox 59, "Like many industries, our state government was not spared the headaches that come from dealing with a shortage – in our case, a paper shortage. We typically don't print this many checks at one time, which created the challenge of locating the amount of paper required."

The first round of checks was worth $325 for people filing as singles, and up to $650 for married couples. Many people have the checks in their mail boxes already.

According to Klutz, the state is able to print about 50,000 checks per day, and she expects those who havent recieved their checks yet to receive them by early October.

As of right now, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks. Married couples with children are getting upwards of $1,00. The payments are coming out of California's $97 billion budget surplus, and are going out as direct deposits or debit cards, with the first payments going out in October.

Residents in Colorado who filed their 2021 return by June 30 will be getting a check for $750 by September 30th, thanks to the 1992 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights Amendment, while joint filers will be able to get $1,500.

Many more states are sending them out as well. Have you recieved your inflation relief payment yet?