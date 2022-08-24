These 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks

Photo by Pixabay

Americans have been struggling for months now, with inflation being rampant. Numerous people are draining their savings accounts and racking up debt on top of that to survive the higher living costs. While inflation has dipped, it's still incredibly high.

While the U.S. labor market is strong, all of the jobs that were lost in the course of the pandemic have been recovered. That makes it difficult to justify a round of stimulus aid.

Also, a big reason inflation has been so rampant is that stimulus funds were pumped into the economy at a time when supply chains had slowed down, creating a huge disconnect between supply and demand.

The fear is that if another stimulus round is issued, it will worsen the problem rather than solve it.

While the federal government has no intention of making stimulus dollars available to the public, that doesn't mean everyone is out of luck.

Some states are taking stimulus matters into their own hands and are issuing checks to residents.

Here are the states that are currently issuing stimulus checks: California, Delaware, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, South Carolina, Virginia.

It's incredibly important to understand that despite living in one of these states, eligibility for aid massively depends on your income. If you earn a high amount of money annually, you might not receive any aid. Be sure to check your state's tax department website to get all the necessary information that you need for stimulus payments in order to identify if you qualify.