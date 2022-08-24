Florida Voters Heated After Today's Democratic Race For Governor

Photo by Mikhail Nilov

Voters in Florida are getting heated after heading to the polls today to decide on who will be challenging Governor Ron DeSantis in November.

Currently, Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are facing off for the chance to take on the Republican incumbent.

Ken Smith, a 60-year-old Black man and registered Democrat said he voted for Crist. "He's been governor before. He has name recognition," he said; additionally, Smith called Crist a "bridge builder."

"Even though he was at one time a Republican, he has worked with Democrats to get things done," he said.

"DeSantis is really running for president," Smith said, telling CNN that the biggest issue for him in this election is climate because of his daughter, who is 17. "The impacts of climate change are going to be felt more by her," he said.

Stephen Simon, a 79-year-old White man and registered Republican, said Crist has the best chance against DeSantis because of his great reputation. However, Simon claimed he would back Trump if he had to choose between Trump or DeSantis.

"I would vote for Trump. I mean, I love DeSantis but look at what he Trump did; we had the best economy ever. Judge a person by their accomplishments. Democrats destroyed the border. They're destroying the country."

Additionally, Rachel, a 35-year-old White Democrat woman, also said she voted for Crist, saying: "We've talked about climate. We talk about abortion. I'm definitely pro-choice, so that played a big role in my decision to vote."

Governor Ron DeSantis is predicting that Republican Charlie Crist will, in fact, be his Democratic opponent in the next election.