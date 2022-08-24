Right-Wing Gets $1.6 Billion Donation

Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com:

A group led by a prominent conservative lawyer has received $1.6 billion from one donor. This is the absolute largest donation to a politically focused nonprofit that's ever been made public and a fortune that could be used to fuel right-wing interests.

The nonprofit is called Marble Freedom Trust, and it received the contribution in the form of stock and then funneled over $200 million to other conservative organizations last year.

Marble Freedom is currently being led by Leonard Leo, who is the co-chairman of the conservative Federalist Society and advised Donald Trump on his Supreme Court picks. He also runs a large network of several right-wing nonprofits that aren't willing to disclose their donors, but they're often referred to as dark money groups.

A review of financial documents was able to connect the donation to someone called Barre Seid. A low-profile, 90-year-old Chicago electronics executive and philanthropist who has also been tied to smaller anonymous contributions to other right-wing groups.

Additionally, The New York Times reported the contribution on Monday, and identified Seid as the donor also.

Robert Maguire, a research director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, called the donation the largest known contribution to a dark money political group said:

"I've never seen a group of this magnitude before. This is the kind of money that can help these political operatives and their allies start to move the needle on issues like reshaping the federal judiciary, making it more difficult to vote, a state-by-state campaign to remake election laws, and lay the groundwork for undermining future elections."