States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

Photo by Pixabay

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750.

Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.

Some states have already issued the payments this year, and others are sending them out right now through checks and direct deposit.

As of right now, taxpayers in Pennsylvania are supposed to be receiving their payments within the next week. Additionally, taxpayers in Colorado should be receiving them as well.

However, taxpayers in Illinois and Hawaii should be expecting to see their payments in early August.

According to a press release, Camden County, New Jersey, residents will receive $1,000 due to a program intended to help those whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for this program will be available starting today, and for more information, you can visit: CamdenCountyCaregrant.com

Additionally, a fund has been placed to try and help homeowners stay on top of their payments in order to avoid foreclosures.

The fund will provide relief for American homeowners at risk of falling behind on payments. The reasoning behind the formation of the fund is to prevent mortgage delinquencies as well as defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after January 21, 2020.

The law will also prioritize funds for homeowners who have experienced massive hardships, leveraging local and national income indicators to maximize the impact.

