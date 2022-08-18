States Sending Out Stimulus Checks (Up To $1,500)

Photo by Alexander Mils

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that low-income families would be receiving checks up to $450 per child in an effort to ease the toll decades-high inflation is taking on household bottom lines.

Numerous other states are following in Florida's footsteps; here's who is currently planning on sending out stimulus checks within the next few weeks:

Colorado: The Colorado Cash Back Bill is planning on sending a one-time tax rebate, and the listed qualifiers are that you have to have been a full-year Colorado resident in 2021, at least 18 years of age, and have filed your refund by the 30th of June 2022.

Residents should be receiving their checks between the 30th of September 2022 and the 31st January 2023, depending on when you filed your last tax return. Single filers will be eligible for up to $750, while joint filers will be able to receive up to $1,500.

Georgia: In the Spring of 2021, Georgia's governor approved a one-time tax refund to help Georgia residents fight higher inflation.

Single filers will receive around $250 while heads of household will receive $375, and joint filers will receive $500. Georgia's Department of Revenue says that most payments are going out in early August if you filed state taxes by the appropriate deadline.

Idaho: In March, a few Idaho residents received a one-time tax rebate of $75 or 12% of their 2020 state tax bill, and eligible recipients must have lived in Idaho in 2020 and 2021 and filed either grocery-credit refund or income tax returns in both years. For more information, you can check Idaho's State Tax Commission.