Bonus August Stimulus Check

Photo by Pixabay

News were just released that a bonus August direct payment of up to $300 is going out to thousands of Americans within a few days.

There are thousands of residents in Hawaii that will be receiving a one-time tax refund by the end of August if they are making under $100,000 annually. However, if it's over $100,000 but under $200,000 residents will get $100.

Additionally, families with kids have the ability to receive more money. According to Hawaii's Department of Taxation, refunds are expected to go out next week.

Residents in Virginia are expected to receive up to $500 tax rebates. Individuals filing will receive up to $250, while those filing jointly may collect up to $500. Those eligible and those who filed by July 1 should receive their checks by October 31.

Frontline workers are potentially going to earn $1,000, and to qualify, individuals must be deemed essential and fall under specific income limits. Those making less than $100,000 a year, workers will receive $1,000, and all essential workers must make below $149,999 a year or less.

Thousands of Connecticut frontline workers may be in line for payments of up to $1,000 as part of their new $ 30 million Premium Pay program. Full-time employees may receive $1,000, while part-time employees would collect $500.

To qualify, Connecticut residents must have been employed as essential workers from March 10, 2020, to May 7, 2022.

Additionally, there are around 150,000 Delaware residents that should be receiving a $300 rebate, according to finance secretary Rick Geisenberger who told Delaware Public Media.

This means about 20% of taxpayers who qualified for the rebate have not yet gotten it.

Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021 in April, and not everyone has received the amount yet.