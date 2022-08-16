President Joe Biden Signing Inflation Reduction Act

Photo by Aaron Kittredge

According to CNN, President Joe Biden will sign a $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law at the White House on Tuesday, the 16th of August, which will mark a massive victory for his administration and the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections.

"In the coming weeks, the President will host a Cabinet meeting focused on implementing the Inflation Reduction Act, will travel across the country to highlight how the bill will help the American people, and will host an event to celebrate the enactment of the bill at the White House on September 6," a White House statement said.

The Inflation Reduction Act is supposed to accomplish multiple key Biden legislative agenda items, and it represents the biggest climate investment in American history and makes huge changes to the current health policy by giving Medicare the ability to negotiate the prices of various prescription drugs and extending expiring health care subsidies for up to three years.

Additionally, the legislation will reduce the deficit, be paid for through new taxes which includes a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and a 1% tax on stock buybacks, as well as boost the Internal Revenue Service's ability to collect.

Kim Cobb, a climate scientist and director of the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society says that the bill is a welcoming shock.

"The fact that something this impactful can move forward in this political environment makes it clear that climate is finally a priority to enough lawmakers in Washington, D.C. It’s exciting to imagine what’s possible in the realm of climate resilience and adaptation, which demands an equally large, if not larger, investment in the near term to deliver long-term benefits that dwarf that investment," says Cobb.