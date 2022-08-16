More States Pushing Out Stimulus Checks

Photo by Jonathan Borba from Pexels

News of federally funded stimulus checks has been flooding the internet the last few months, and after a third round of stimulus checks having been distributed in March of 2021, more rumors of additional checks have been arising.

Now that it's August, more and more states are enacting their own types of stimulus programs in order to help residents.

Below are more states that have decided to distribute stimulus checks and tax refunds.

South Carolina: Residents that are eligible residents will soon receive up to $800 in income tax rebates according to a new bill that was signed by Governor Henry McMaster in June.

Anyone who has not already filed income taxes won't qualify to receive a rebate. The delivery of the stimulus checks is planned for November and December 2022. If you want more information, make sure to visit South Carolina's Department of Revenue website.

Virginia: Residents of Virginia who filed their taxes last year are eligible to receive up to $500 as part of the state's one-time tax rebate program.

Stimulus checks won't be issued until later this fall. You can find more information on the Virginia Department of Taxation's website.

Oregon: Residents in Oregon are qualified for a one-time assistance check, and they should be receiving them right now.

New Mexico: Residents in New Mexico will be receiving two separate stimulus checks according to a new law that was signed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in March.

The first check is a a rebate of $500 available to married couples filing jointly, heads of households, and surviving spouses who have an income under $150,000 — single filers and married people filing separately who made under $75,000 last year will receive $250. These rebates are being paid out automatically this month to those who have already filed their 2021 state income tax returns.

Additionally, another tax rebate is being sent out in the last half of August, and it will be for anyone who filed their 2021 personal income tax return. You can find more information on New Mexico's Taxation and Revenue website.