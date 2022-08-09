New Monkeypox Vaccination Site Opening In Los Angeles

Photo by Chokniti Khongchum

News has just been released that a brand new monkeypox vaccine site is set to open Tuesday at Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood. However, doses will be limited to people who pre-registered with Los Angeles County and have been notified that a vaccine is available.

The new site at 4800 Hollywood Boulevard will be expected to vaccinate around 300 people per day, and their hours of operation will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Unfortunately, the site will not be open to walk-in visitors due to the limited number of available vaccines in the county.

"As the monkeypox outbreak continues, it is critical that we increase accessibility to the vaccine for at-risk communities. With the launch of the monkeypox vaccination site at Barnsdall Park, L.A. County is making it easier for residents in hard-hit communities to get vaccinated. I encourage residents to assess their risk and take steps to protect themselves from monkeypox as we wait for additional doses to Los Angeles County," said county Supervisor Hilda Solis in a statement.

The reason for the site opening was due to the country declaring a local emergency in response to the rise in monkeypox cases in the area.

In addition to that, the state and the federal government have also issued such declarations.

According to the county, there have been over 600 confirmed or presumed cases in the county as of Monday.

The majority of patients are men, with most of them being members of the LGBT community.

Public health officials are currently saying that really anybody can contract the disease, mainly through intimate skin-to-skin contact.

But, gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men are at increased risk of contracting it.