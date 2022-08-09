U.S. Declares Monkeypox A Public Health Emergency

Photo by Pixabay

The Biden Administration has now officially declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency last Thursday. The U.S. cases have been scaling and currently are at over 8,000 cases, according to data from the CDC.

“We’ve prepared to take our responsibility to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously,” Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said in a news briefing on the declaration, per reporting from The New York Times.

A public health emergency lasts three months (90 days), but it has the ability to be renewed by the HHS Secretary.

The declaration gives public health authorities the chance to respond to any health crisis in ways they otherwise couldn't—for example, giving the CDC access to the Infectious Diseases Rapid Response Reserve Fund, which can be utilized to “prevent, prepare for, or respond to an infectious disease emergency,” per the HHS.

In essence, that means temporarily appointing public health officials to respond to the crisis or launch an investigation into the treatment and prevention of monkeypox.

Secretary Becerra has also been considering a different declaration that would give federal officials the power to expedite monkeypox vaccines before they complete the normal federal review process.

Unfortunately, the vaccine rollout has been extremely slow, even in states that do have access to the monkeypox vaccine. Residents are struggling and have been complaining about how difficult it is to make appointments to get vaccinated.

The New York Times reported that during the initial outbreak, the HHS failed to get all of the information they needed from the makers of the Jynneos vaccine—the Denmark-based biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic—to bottle the vaccines the U.S. already owns for distribution.

Additionally, by the time they did ask, Bavarian Nordic had taken other orders and said they wouldn’t be able to package the U.S.-owned vaccines for distribution for several months.

In order to speed up the vaccine distribution process, the government is trying to find another company that can package the vaccines.