Experts Are Saying Monkeypox Can Spread Through Direct Contact With Clothing

The Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency last week, and according to data that has been collected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 8,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in the U.S., and the number is continuing to rise.

Experts' understanding of the monkeypox outbreak is evolving; if you've been on TikTok, you've likely heard a common plea: Be cautious in thrift stores.

This particular concern is rising because monkeypox can potentially spread through direct contact with clothing and various objects that have been contaminated with the monkeypox virus, including things like fabrics, according to the CDC.

Peter Chin-Hong, MD, who is a professor of medicine specializing in infectious disease at the University of California San Francisco, comments on this matter:

"It's very difficult to get infected with monkeypox through clothing, except in a household-context situation with lots and lots of contact."

Additionally, the CDC says that monkeypox is susceptible to household cleaners, so the current recommendation if you're living with someone who has monkeypox is to disinfect surfaces and keep clothing and linens separate until the person who is sick fully recovers and isn't contagious anymore.

The understanding of this virus overall continues to change and evolve rapidly; the best way to protect yourself if you're in a high-risk group is to get the monkeypox vaccine if you're eligible.

In the meantime, don't dress too much over thrifting; however, stay mindful and cautious. Be diligent about washing your hands; if you go shopping, throw your clothing into the washing machine before wearing them.