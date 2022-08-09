States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Photo by Pixabay

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.

Massachusetts is just one of the many states that are trying to offer their residents some form of tax breaks; there's also Florida which is gearing up to give out $450 inflation relief payments for those who qualify and also, and California is planning on offering up to $1,050 to their residents.

As of right now, there are approximately 18 states that have sent out checks or are in the process of sending them out. Here are a few of them:

California is planning on distributing in the form of direct deposits or debit cards. Couples who file jointly who also make less than $150,000 annually and single taxpayers making less than $75,000 annually will each be receiving $350, and an additional $350 if they have any dependents. So, a married couple with kids could get as much as $1,050.

Virginia is sending out one-time checks this fall, individual filers will be receiving $250 while married couples will receive $500, and this will be in the form of direct deposit or mailed checks.

Colorado residents will receive a check of $750 by September 30, and joint filers will receive $1,500.

Residents in South Carolina will be receiving up to $800. 44% of South Carolina residents did not pay income taxes, so they won't be getting a check.

Delaware residents will be receiving a $300 stimulus check, and those who filed their tax returns in 2020 will be receiving the payments.