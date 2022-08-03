Governor of Pennsylvania Pushing For $2,000 Stimulus Payments

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Governor Tom Wolf's cabinet member Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead was joined by Representative Dan Williams to push his installed proposal of getting $2,000 payments to residents in Pennsylvania.

Republicans are saying it will make inflation worst, and it's currently standing at 9.1%, which is the highest that it has been in 40 years.

Representative David Delloso of Delaware and Philadelphia Senator Christine Tartaglione are planning to file bills that will back the "PA Opportunity Program," which features the $2,000 payments.

The initial proposal was made in February, and the checks were supposed to go to residents in Pennsylvania making $80,000 or less.

According to The Morning Call, Wolf said he is hearing "directly from many people about how much this program would mean to them and their families."

Additionally, Representative David Delloso of Delaware and Philadelphia Senator Christine Tartaglione are agreeing with Wolf, saying that families need the funds due to the financial crisis that COVID-19 and inflation has caused.

"Friends and neighbors are still struggling to stabilize budgets and rebuild savings. The pandemic also led many workers to rethink career goals and consider new jobs that foster better work-life balance," Tartaglione said in a statement.

Jason Gottesman, House Republicans spokesman, has agreed with his Republican-led General Assembly, stating that inflation will get even worst if we continue getting more stimulus checks.

"It was Governor Wolf who abandoned this idea during budget negotiations to achieve other priorities, and he, like us, knows it rightly belongs on the cutting room floor since it will only lead to increased costs on Pennsylvanians by continuing to drive inflation." - Jason Gottesman.