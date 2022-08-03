Economics Expert Says Stimulus Checks Are A "Terrible" Idea

Photo by Aaron Kittredge

The National Bureau of Economic Research has not yet declared a recession, but there is one expert stating stimulus payments during a recession have always been "a common policy in the past" and will "likely" be part of a federal response should a recession be declared.

Sinclair says that now would be a "terrible" time for stimulus checks to be going out to Americans. In fact, she said it could even exacerbate the nation's existing problems.

Stimulus checks have been incredibly popular among Americans facing a pandemic and rising inflation, they were handed out multiple times during COVID-19, and numerous states have been sending their residents another round to help cope with the rising costs of inflation.

"If we stimulated the economy even further, that wouldn't get us more economic growth; that would instead, very likely, just get us even more inflation," says Sinclair.

Additionally, Sinclair's concerns are echoing numerous concerns that were first raised by the Congressional Budget Office in September 2020, when the federal agency had said that COVID stimulus checks could have long-term effects like inflation.

The CBO says that the debt caused by those relief payments would "increase the risk of a fiscal crisis" and allow for a possible scenario where "investors lose confidence in the U.S. government's ability to service and repay its debt, causing interest rates to increase abruptly, inflation to spiral upward, or other disruptions to take place."

Additionally, the Federal Reserve had said it would welcome the upward pressure, is now scrambling to control inflation without triggering a recession.