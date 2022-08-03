Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation.

Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.

Fortunately, there are a number of stimulus payments in a few states that many people are eligible to receive, which will hopefully help lessen the massive burden of the cost of living.

These states are offering direct payments in August the help fight inflation:

In Chicago, Illinois, there are $150 cards that are up for grabs, and applying now would put people in the draw for September; it's similar to a lottery system. In order to be eligible, you have to be at least 18 years old and have a city sticker with the correct mailing information for your vehicle, and have an income at or below 100% of the area median income for Chicago.

In Colorado, residents can get up to $1,500 as a summer refund. Those who filed before the 30th of June should see checks this month.

In Delaware, the government has agreed to send a check of $300 to any resident who filed a tax return in 2020-2021.

In Florida, 60,000 residents are receiving a one-time payment of $450.

Hawaii residents are receiving a refund of up to $1,200 if they make under $100,000 annually.

New Mexico residents are receiving $250 if single and $500 if married and filing as head of households.

Maine has been sending out rebate checks up to $850 per person, leading to the average family receiving upwards of $1,600.