Stimulus Check Updates For July 2022

Photo by Pixabay

There has been a lot of talk about another round of stimulus checks, but summer is almost over, and checks are still not in the mail. Lawmakers are proposing more plans to help America cope with inflation, high gas prices, and the prices of goods, but none of the plans have come to fruition so far.

In June, Biden called for a 3-month gas tax holiday; this could remove the 18-cent surcharge that the federal government places on a gallon of gasoline. However, according to CNN, it’s implausible that a gas-tax holiday would ever make it through Congress.

Now, states are taking matters into their own hands and sending out inflation relief packages to help their residents.

States That Are Taking The Lead on Stimulus Checks:

California: The biggest state stimulus news is all coming from California, where Governor Gavin Newsom approved a plan to distribute payments upwards of $1,000. The stimulus is meant to help offset the raging gas prices amongst other goods as well.

Georgia: Eligible Georgia residents have been receiving payments of $250 and $500. If you filed your taxes by April 18th, you should be getting paid within the next few weeks.

Idaho: Idaho residents that are eligible will be getting payments of $75 or 12% of their 2020 state taxes.

New Jersey: The governor announced a $2 billion property tax relief bill that will deliver more than 2 million stimulus rebates.

New Mexico: 1.1 million eligible residents will receive upwards of $1m000 in rebates and direct aid.