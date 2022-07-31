Kansas Stimulus Check Update ($250)

Photo by Alexander Mils

Inflation has soared 9.1% in June compared to 2021, and it is continuing on an expensive trend that's been causing negative impacts on households for a year. Though drivers seem to be finally getting some relief at the pump, gas, housing, and food prices have still been a heavy burden for many.

The stimulus efforts have been significantly different in every single state. Still, most of them have been introducing at least a one-time payment, tax refunds, tax credits, and suspending gas taxes.

In April, Governor Laura Kelly decided to address rising prices and called for a $250 tax rebate to provide immediate relief for the residents of Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly announced an additional $460 million through a governor's budget amendment for a one-time $25o tax rebate to all Kansas residents who filed a 202 tax return in 2021. Residents who filed as married or filed jointly will be eligible for a $500 direct payment.

"We've worked hard to get Kansas' budget back on track after years of mismanagement. Our strong economic growth would not be possible without the hard work of Kansas taxpayers, and I want to return this money to the people who earned it. Especially right now, when we are all experiencing the impact of rising costs at the pump and the grocery store, the state can make an immediate and direct impact to help Kansas families pay their bills and save for the future," Governor Laura Kelly said.

Under this plan, Kansas will return around $460 million to over 1.2 million Kansas residents who paid their taxes in 2021.