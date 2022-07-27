Indiana Stimulus Check Update ($125-$250)

Photo by Pixabay

High inflation has been prompting more states to offer tax rebates, California is currently giving out upwards of $1,050 per household, and other states are starting to follow in California's footsteps; meanwhile, many other states have already signed legislators to ensure households get some form of inflation relief.

The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, marking the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981.

According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, there have been over 1 million Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments issued as of July 6th, and now the department is on its third round of payments which were issued through direct deposit on the 1st and had been showing up in people's bank's accounts.

Indiana will be issuing the remaining payments by direct deposit once tax returns are received and processed.

Individual taxpayers are receiving $125, while married couples who file jointly or did file jointly will be receiving a $250 payment.

If you don't receive your check via direct deposit, it might be coming in the mail. The Auditor of State said: "the state remains on schedule to issue payments later this month" regarding the checks.

Mailed checks fall under these circumstances: taxpayers filed an extension to pay for their 2021 state tax return, or the state encountered a problem that prevented the money from being directly deposited into the taxpayer's account.

In those cases, the state will mail checks to taxpayers' last known address, which is the one normally listed on their latest tax return.