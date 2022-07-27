8 States That Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks

Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com: https://www.pexels.com/photo/20-us-dollar-bills-3564390/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check,

so the state joins a few others that are giving residents varying amounts of money in the form of stimulus checks.

It's been over a year since the federal government last issued stimulus checks to Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the states that have instated their own stimulus check programs:

Colorado: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced in late June that the state would send a cashback rebate of $750 for single tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers.

Delaware: The state created its relief rebate program, sending one-time direct payment of $300 per adult — or $600 for joint tax filers — in Delaware.

Florida: Florida issued a one-time direct payment to assist families impacted by inflation, sending $450 per child to eligible recipients.

Georgia: Georgia's Department of Revenue said they would begin issuing one-time tax refunds to residents. $250 for single filers, $500 for joint filers, and $375 for Head of Household filers.

Hawaii: Hawaii Governor David Ige signed a tax refund into law, providing individual taxpayers who earn less than $100,000 a year or joint filers earning less than $200,000 a payment of $300; and a $100 payment to single taxpayers who earn more than $100,000.

Idaho: Governor Brad Little approved a tax rebate for full-year residents. Residents will receive $75 per taxpayer and each dependent or 12% of their income tax amount — whichever is greater.

Illinois: The state's Family Relief Plan went into effect on July 1, providing relief by temporarily suspending grocery, gas, and property taxes for Illinois residents.

Indiana: Gov. Eric Holcomb announced last December that residents would get a $125 tax refund (and $250 for joint filers) after filing their 2021 taxes.