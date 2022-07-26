10 States That Are Sending Stimulus Checks

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check starting this week.

The state joins a number of others that are giving residents varying amounts of money in the form of stimulus checks. It's been over a year since the federal government last issued stimulus checks to Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the states that have instated their own stimulus check programs:

Maine: More than 850,000 Maine residents are being sent $850 direct relief checks amid pandemic-driven inflation.

Indiana: Governor Eric Holcomb announced last December that residents will get a $125 tax refund (and $250 for joint filers) after filing their 2021 taxes.

Illinois: The state's Family Relief Plan went into effect on July 1, providing relief by temporarily suspending grocery, gas, and property taxes for Illinois residents.

Idaho: Governor Brad Little approved a tax rebate for full-year residents.

Hawaii: The state's Department of Taxation said it will begin issuing the refunds in the last week of August.

Georgia: Georgia's Department of Revenue announced it would begin issuing one-time tax refunds to residents, amounting to $250 for single filers.

Florida: Florida is issuing a one-time direct payment to assist families impacted by inflation, sending $450 per child to eligible recipients.

Delaware: The state created its relief rebate program, sending a one-time direct payment of $300 per adult — or $600 for joint tax filers — in Delaware.

Colorado: Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced in late June that the state would send a cashback rebate of $750 for single tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers.

California: Governor Gavin Newsom signed a $17 billion inflation relief package which also suspended state sales tax on diesel and included financial aid for things like rent and utility bills.