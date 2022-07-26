Pennsylvania Stimulus Checks Update

Photo by Jonathan Borba: https://www.pexels.com/photo/1-us-dollar-bill-on-table-3689186/

Pennsylvania lawmakers have come to an agreement on a plan to use $2.2 billion in remaining federal stimulus money that was from the pandemic on conservation, child care programs, and housing.

None of that money will be used for any direct payments to Pennsylvanians according to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had called for.

Instead, Spotlight PA identified 20 programs that will be funded using stimulus money. Here's an overview of how it'll be utilized:

Conservation and clean water

A total of $640 million will be going to conservation efforts such as ensuring clean water for state residents, the rehabilitation and repair of state parks, and also maintaining water and sewer systems.

Property tax relief for older Pennsylvanians: The stimulus money will fund a temporary 70% expansion of the existing state property tax relief program for people that are 65 or older and those with disabilities.

Nursing homes: The plan will direct $250 million in one-time payments to various long-term facilities and services, such as nursing homes, home health care agencies, as well as adult day care services.

Law enforcement: The plan also includes $260 million in grants for numerous law enforcement agencies to upgrade their technology for newer tech, support recruitment efforts, and also prosecute gun violence.

Child care: The Child Care Stabilization Program will be awarding grants to child care providers in order to retain staff charged with the direct supervision of children or environmental services.

These will be one-time payments and are meant to supplement existing staff wages and max out at $2,500.