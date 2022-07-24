These States Have Approved Stimulus Checks

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

North Carolina: North Caroline has a $6.5 billion budget surplus, so Democratic lawmakers want to use this money to deliver tax rebates. This would grant $200 checks to residents; however, there has been a bit of opposition by state senate republicans.

Massachusetts: State lawmakers in Massachusetts have announced a proposal to send $250 rebates to specific Massachusetts households.

Individual taxpayers will receive $250, and married couples will receive $500. The plan has to be approved and signed by the governor by July 31 for payments to be distributed in October.

Kansas: Governor Laura Kelly has proposed a one-time tax rebate of $250 for individuals and $500 for married couples filing jointly for residents who filed a 2020 tax return.

South Carolina: A budget plan was approved in June for a tax rebate that will be upwards of $800 for some taxpayers.

New Mexico: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a law to send rebates to state taxpayers. Taxpayers that are earning under $75,000 annually will receive around $250 and $500 for joint filers. The rebate will be issued in July and sent to taxpayers who filed a 2021 state return.

New Jersey: Governor Phil Murphy approved budget measures to send $500 to almost 1 million families with one-time rebate checks.

Additionally, Governor Murphy has proposed an additional $53 million to send $500 payments people who file taxes using a taxpayer identification number instead of their Social Security number.

Minnesota: Some frontline workers will be receiving a payment of $750, thanks to a bill that was signed by Governor Tim Walz in May.

Eligible workers have to have worked at a minimum of 120 hours in Minnesota between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021, and they weren't eligible for remote work.

Additionally, workers with direct Covid-19 patient-care responsibilities have to have an annual income of less than $175,000 between December 2019 and January 2022; workers without direct patient-care responsibilities must have an income of less than $85,000 annually for the same period.