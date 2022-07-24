States Getting Stimulus Checks in 2022

Photo by Pixabay

The federal government will not be giving residents any more stimulus checks; however, numerous states have started issuing their own. Read on to see which states have already issued them or are in the process of it, and see if your state is included.

California: Residents in California will be getting a stimulus check upwards of $1,000 to go towards inflation relief.

Colorado: Residents who filed their 2021 tax returns by June 30th will get stimulus checks by September. Individuals will receive around $750, while joint filers are receiving $1,500.

Delaware: Delaware started sending out "relief rebate" payments that were $300 to those who filed a return in 2020 due to budget surplus. The majority of residents received these payments in May of 2021.

Hawaii: Residents whose income was under $100,000 in 2021 are receiving a $300 tax rebate in 2022. For those who are making over $100,000 or $200,000 will receive a $100 check. Payments should be mailed out at the end of August.

Idaho: Residents will be receiving $75.

Indiana: Residents in Indiana were sent out $125 payments in May, regardless of income. Additionally, Governor Eric Holcomb wants state lawmakers to up the stimulus package by $225.

New Jersey: Governor Phil Murphy proposed $500 payments to individuals who filed their taxes with a taxpayer identification number rather than a social security number.

Oregon: Low-income Oregon residents who worked during the pandemic will be receiving $600 payments.

Pennsylvania: In July, a $121.7 million fund was set up to be paid out to people with disabilities, homeowners, and renters that are older. Those eligible should visit myPath website or file a paper application before December 2022.