Biden Taking Action To Address Climate Change Concerns

When Biden was in Massachusetts on July 20th, he announced his newest executive actions. He plans to turn the climate crisis into an opportunity to create good-paying jobs in clean energy.

Biden then voiced his frustrations about the lack of Republican support for his climate plan and said he would take action himself.

The funding includes $3.1 billion, which was initially part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package for weatherizing homes, and an additional $385 million to help families with cooling and energy costs.

“So, let me be clear: Climate change is an emergency. And in the coming weeks, I’m going to use the power I have as President to turn these words into formal, official government actions through the appropriate proclamations, executive orders, and regulatory power that a President possesses. And when it comes to fighting climate change, I will not take no for an answer. I will do everything in my power to clean our air and water, protect our people’s health, to win the clean energy future,” says Biden.

Amy van Saun, the senior attorney at the Center for Food Safety, says that it is incredibly important for President Joe Biden to act boldly and, in fact, declare a “climate emergency.”

“People are dying, crops are failing, and the costs of climate upheaval are skyrocketing. Through executive action, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, help prevent harm, and save lives. This must include long-delayed action to rein in heavily polluting factory farms and industrial meat and dairy, which generate major climate-destroying emissions and pollute and consume unsustainable amounts of precious water across America,” says Amy van Saun.