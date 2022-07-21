Several States Send Out Stimulus Checks To Fight Inflation

Photo by Pixabay: https://www.pexels.com/photo/abundance-achievement-bank-banknotes-534229/

Over a dozen states have sent out checks to millions of people in the hopes of providing consumers with extra cash as inflation is driving up the costs of all goods across the board.

The states that have been able to send these checks are due to an excess revenue within their budgets, so the payments are called 'tax rebate checks.'

This round of payments is coming from state governments as opposed to the federal government, so this means the checks will not be as widespread as previous stimulus checks, and now every resident will be given one; additionally, every check will be different for each individual.

As of July, these states have sent stimulus checks or passed the legislature.

Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp signed into law a bill to send payments to Georgians of more than $2 billion.

Maine: Maine sent out $850 relief checks to around 858,000 recipients who had an adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 if filing single or if they're married and filing separately, $150,000 if filing as head of household, or $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

California:

Twenty-three million California residents will receive Inflation Relief checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The vast majority of Californians will receive some form of relief, ranging from $200 to as much as $1,050, depending on income level and size of your household.

Colorado: Taxpayers will receive around $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers.

Additionally, Virginia, New York, South Carolina, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, New Jersey, and Indiana will be sending out inflation relief checks.