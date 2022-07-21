Florida Families Receive Inflation Relief Checks

Dayana Sabatin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYs1p_0go1koIz00
Photo by Pixabay

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has used the federal COVID-19 relief funds to send almost 60,000 Florida families an inflation relief check to offset the costs of rising inflation.

The checks are a $450-per-child check.

Hundreds and thousands of low-income families in Florida are expected to receive these checks any day now. Governor Ron DeSantis' administration also announced that they're reallocating the COVID-19 relief funds in order to send the checks directly to families that are struggling in the state.

Laura Walthall, the spokesperson for the Florida Department of Children and Families, says, "This one-time payment assists families who are being affected by rising inflation and preparing to send their children back to school."

Those who are eligible for the inflation relief checks are foster parents, relative and nonrelative caregivers, and families that are currently receiving funds from the Florida Temporary Assistance for those that are in need.

First Lady Casey DeSantis has been pioneering the program and says that those who are eligible can spend the money on anything they need to; this includes gas, diapers, food, etc.

The letter says:

"To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care."

Additionally, DeSantis, who is looking to get reelected, shipped out another check back in April; it was for $1,000 for Florida's first responder community as a sign of appreciation during the pandemic. That cost taxpayers over $100 million, and the cost of the most recent relief checks is $35 million.

