Chanel Store Gets Broken Into In Beverly Grove

Photo by Ruslan Khmelevsky

Burglars used a van to smash into the Chanel store in Beverly Grove.

This incident took place on North Robertson, and there were approximately eight suspects that pulled up in a white van with two other vehicles. They rammed the front glass of the retailer and grabbed multiple items out of the display window before hurrying off.

This smash-and-gran has residents and police feeling extremely scared and worried, especially considering this is just an addition to the many other robberies that have been happening lately. The police are urging residents and shoppers in the area to be extra cautious.

Currently, there is work being done to repair the damage that was done to the store, and while that is happening, the LAPD issued a crime alert for the residents and visitors in the city of Los Angeles.

The department is specifically warning residents about follow-home robberies, where suspects see individuals wearing expensive watches and jewelry and then follow them home from high-end restaurants, shopping stores, coffee shops, etc. - in Los Angeles.

The department also offered numerous tips, such as being aware of your surroundings and thinking twice before displaying your expensive jewelry or watches; in addition to that, any kind of suspicious behavior should be reported immediately to the police.

"We believe there's a component here of helping to prevent these, by being mindful of your surroundings, recognizing that currently there's a troubling trend of suspects targeting individuals with expensive jewelry, expensive items of clothing and purses, and the risk to those individuals' safety is real," LAPD Chief Michel Moore.