Santa Monica Council Approves New Development Project on Ocean Avenue

Photo by RODNAE Productions

World-renowned architect Frank Gehry is coming to Santa Monica now that the Santa Monica City Council has approved what they call "The Ocean Avenue Project."

The Ocean Avenue Project will be a development including apartments, hotel, restaurants, shops, a cultural campus, and a museum.

The project will be on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Ocean Avenue across the street from Palisades Park, sitting on two acres with views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Pier.

The developers are building a slender hotel tower that will face the ocean, there will be 120 rooms, and an adjacent apartment building will be built as well, which will include 100 units, 25 will be affordable housing, and 64 of the units will be rented at market rate while 11 apartments will be rent-controlled.

Additionally, the space will include a new pedestrian mall and a public rooftop observation deck on top of the hotel tower with stunning views of the city.

A clause of the agreement was that Worthe Real Estate Group must contribute over $6 million to enhance local transportation infrastructure, parks, and recreation projects, affordable housing, and economic opportunity initiatives to support local entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities.

Also, 10% of the project's underground parking spaces will have EV chargers. And another 231 spaces will be set aside for bicycle parking.

This building will be a LEED-Platinum-certified building that will be water neutral, using recycled water, captured rainwater, low-flow fixtures, and drought-tolerant landscaping. It will also use 100% green power, including solar panels on the roof.