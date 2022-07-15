Trendy New Restaurant Opening In Santa Monica Overlooking The Ocean

Photo by Marcus Herzberg

Located on the rooftop deck of the Santa Monica Place, which is the perfect spot for a restaurant, a new and innovative French-Mediterranean restaurant and lounge with a California touch, LouLou , will host a Grand Opening on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022.

The space has undergone a massive remodel to create an impeccable rooftop atmosphere that will be filled with lush greenery; trees lit with candles to create a romantic ambiance, earthy design, and more.

All of these beautiful design elements combined with unparalleled service and phenomenal food will create an intimate and upscale space for friends and family to enjoy a European-like dining experience and "escape to the French Riviera."

The Grand Opening will take place all day on Saturday, July 23rd, beginning at 11:30 am for brunch, featuring DJs, live performances, and guests are encouraged to make reservations on OpenTable .

The LouLou menu will feature fresh and local produce sourced from Santa Monica farms, and you'll find fresh house-made pasta, gourmet cocktails, and an exclusive list of French wines and champagnes.

The lunch and dinner menu will include various dishes like Grilled Octopus with romesco sauce; Confit de Canard Potato Anna; Cornish Hen featuring farro, wild mushrooms, carrots, and jus; Galette made with a buckwheat pancake, ham, eggs, and gruyere; House Made Lobster Linguine tossed in garlic, Meyer lemon, basil and cream, and Truffle Pizza.

Additionally, you'll find classics like croissants, quiches, Nicoise salad, and more.

The large restaurant patio and bar has an amazing view, and the ambiance will be unlike any other restaurant in Santa Monica. Catch yourself overlooking the pacific ocean with a drink in hand at LouLou.